When I moved to Hallowell, a city of 2,300 people, from Chicago, a city of 2.71 million, I never thought that 15 years later I would still be here. Why do I stay? Because of the people, the community, and leaders like Maureen “Mo” Aucoin.
I write to support Mo’s candidacy for mayor of Hallowell. Mo is the epitome of all that is unique and good about Hallowell. She is a passionate advocate respecting Hallowell’s past while moving the city into the future.
Mo has served Hallowell in many capacities. In each of these instances she works in a thoughtful and intelligent manner. Mo looks to the future while being fiscally responsible. She strives to understand your perspective and if possible, look for solutions that address your concerns. Most importantly Mo listens, a rarity these days.
Mo takes all her responsibilities seriously and will continue to do so as mayor.
Jane Moore
Hallowell
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Maine Authors
OFF RADAR: ‘Dancing at the Colony’
-
Letters to the Editor
Maine police should be congratulated
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: Sept. 17
-
Letters to the Editor
Put ‘alternate facts’ far behind us
-
Letters to the Editor
AuCoin represents best of Hallowell
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.