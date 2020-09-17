When I moved to Hallowell, a city of 2,300 people, from Chicago, a city of 2.71 million, I never thought that 15 years later I would still be here. Why do I stay? Because of the people, the community, and leaders like Maureen “Mo” Aucoin.

I write to support Mo’s candidacy for mayor of Hallowell. Mo is the epitome of all that is unique and good about Hallowell. She is a passionate advocate respecting Hallowell’s past while moving the city into the future.

Mo has served Hallowell in many capacities. In each of these instances she works in a thoughtful and intelligent manner. Mo looks to the future while being fiscally responsible. She strives to understand your perspective and if possible, look for solutions that address your concerns. Most importantly Mo listens, a rarity these days.

Mo takes all her responsibilities seriously and will continue to do so as mayor.

Jane Moore

Hallowell

