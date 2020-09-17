Susan Collins claims she has not changed. Yet four years ago, she had the courage to state that Donald Trump was not fit to be president.
As these last four years have proved, truer words were never spoken. Yet Collins has done nothing to hold Trump accountable, even voting to acquit him during his impeachment trial and stating that he had “learned his lesson.”
The only lesson he learned is that he can do whatever he wants and the Republicans in the Senate will let him get away with it. Now she refuses to even state whether she is voting for him this year. If that’s not change, I don’t know what is.
Donald Macomber
Monmouth
