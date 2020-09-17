Fenwick Fowler has always had a vision for the people of Franklin County: Safe and affordable housing, good jobs, nourishing food, accessible health care, high-quality education, and most importantly, self-respect and hope for a prosperous future.
For years leading Western Maine Community Action, Fen showed he can both articulate a comprehensive vision, and also have the intelligence and experience to get things done. I’ve known Fen for 45 years. He loves Franklin County. He came here for college and never left. I enthusiastically support him as a candidate for county commissioner.
The Rev. Scott Planting
Northeast Harbor
