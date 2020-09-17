We need representatives in government who are good listeners and have practical experience and a commitment to our core values. Luckily, in House District 88 (Chelsea, Whitefield, Jefferson and part of Nobleboro) we have such a candidate: Chris Hamilton.

I have known Chris since he moved to Whitefield two decades ago to establish a farm. We became better acquainted while I served on the board of the Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association, where he led a successful fundraising campaign.

Hamilton understands that our prosperity depends on investing in our young people by funding for our pre-K-12 public schools system. He understands the challenge of climate change is also an opportunity for innovative businesses and good-paying jobs. Chris is aware that seniors need lower prescription drug prices and viable rural healthcare.

I urge you to vote for Chris Hamilton.

Jim Torbert

Whitefield

