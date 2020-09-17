I am writing in support of Jan Collins, a Democrat running for Senate District 17. When comparing Jan’s positions to incumbent Republican Sen. Russell Black, it is abundantly clear that Jan’s is in clear contrast to Sen. Black’s positions.

Sen. Black’s record is of shifting state taxes to the local level, which increased property taxes, and opposition to the bond issue that would have funded Land for Maine’s Future.

Jan supports the state fulfilling its legal obligation of revenue sharing at 5% and education at 55%, neither which is currently being met. Sen. Black has voted in opposition to these mandated levels.

Jan also supported the minimum-wage increase, where Senator Black opposed it.

Jan has been a teacher and small business owner and her focus is clearly on jobs, our schools, health care, fair tax policies, and our lands. Jan has my vote. I hope she will have yours.

 

Jane Manson

Belgrade

