I’m going to vote for Jan Collins for Maine Senate, but not because she supports the same things I support (which she generally does), or because of her party (I vote for the best candidates regardless of party). No, I’m voting for Jan because she listens and learns.

At a recent Zoom meeting I voiced a somewhat contrarian view about a particular issue. About a week later, Jan sent me a couple of articles she had read which, in essence, said that my view was not entirely off the mark.

More importantly, she did her homework, we exchanged a couple of emails on the topic, and she agreed to some more nuanced positions that reflected our dialogue.

So refreshing in this day and age of bumper-sticker policies and tweets.

William Rosenberg

Mount Vernon

 

