Every day the media is filled with stories of police using force and acting in a questionable manner. I am hoping the citizens here in central Maine appreciate the quality of our municipal police departments and the quality of their administrations and officers.
Recently we were told of a barricaded armed man locked in a home (“Waterville transient, 23, found dead after hours-long standoff on Highwood Street,” Aug. 26). The regional police, many departments working in unison, responded. The situation ended badly because of the singular acts of the individual who caused the incident. But Waterville police, Fairfield police and others acted with excellence and common sense.
My congratulations to Chief Massey and all those involved who chose patience and crisis management over raging anger and increased casualties. Thank you all — and please stay safe.
Ernie Canelli III
Fairfield
