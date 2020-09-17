Ecologist Shri Verrill will present an informative program about climate change and its significance to Maine at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, via Zoom, according to a news release from the Gardiner Library Association.

Recent polling from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication indicates most Mainers think global warming is happening and caused mainly by human activities. While Maine’s resources are vulnerable to climate change, Maine resources represent solutions as well. People in Maine are noticing a changing climate.

What do climate impacts and solutions mean to flooding risks and what are the challenges and opportunities in Maine agriculture and fisheries will be discussed.

Verrill is a volunteer member of the Union of Concerned Scientists Science Network. In her professional capacity she has worked with communities in southern, Downeast, and now Midcoast Maine to implement fish passage, salt marsh, tidal, estuarine and riparian zone restoration.

The event is free, though registration is required at us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMuduCvrTwjEtGYdRvUebDtXW8maVoi3s51.

For more information, contact Anne Davis of Gardiner Public Library, at [email protected] or call 207-582-3312.

