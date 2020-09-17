Live + Work in Maine, a group that promotes worker relocations to the state, and Masthead Maine, parent company of the Portland Press Herald, announced Thursday that liveandworkinmaine.com has become the media network’s official job posting platform for its three key daily publications’ websites.

Masthead Maine is the state’s largest media group, encompassing five daily newspapers including the Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram, Sun Journal, Kennebec Journal, Morning Sentinel and Times Record, along with more than two dozen weekly publications, several specialty publications and signature events.

“Through this relationship, we will be able to leverage the strength of Masthead Maine to reach more Maine people with the message that there are great job opportunities here,” said Live + Work Executive Director Nate Wildes in a statement.

Masthead Maine reaches 78 percent of Mainers across all its products, according to a news release issued Thursday. The Masthead websites also have significant out-of-state reach, it said, with 43 percent of visits across the three sites coming from outside of Maine in the past 30 days.

The Live + Work in Maine Job Board is now the job posting site that appears on pressherald.com, sunjournal.com and centralmaine.com. Job seekers will see the same postings whether they navigate to the board through Live + Work’s site or one of Masthead Maine’s sites.

“Live + Work in Maine’s message and brand resonates with people across the state and beyond, and their job board offers a powerful tool to our readers seeking new employment opportunities, as well as to employers looking for talent,” Lisa DeSisto, CEO of Masthead Maine, said in a statement. “We believe there is great synergy between Masthead Maine and Live + Work in Maine, and we are excited to have a local partner who, like us, is committed to helping both Maine employers and job seekers.”

