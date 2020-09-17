CLINTON – David Frederick Woods Sr. passed peacefully on Sept. 11, 2020 to be reunited with his beloved wife Sandra and sons Stacy and Eric. David was born in Rutland, Vt. on Oct. 23, 1933 to Robert and Eleanor Gerald Woods. As a child the family moved to Solon, Maine. In school David was between his older brother Robert and younger sister Mary. Being a mischievous youth he claimed he couldn’t get away with much. That’s hard to believe. Dad always told us Solon was where the “Smart People” come from. He said your IQ automatically raised 10 points by crossing the town line into Solon. David married the former Sandra Witham on August 12, 1954. They shared 44 years together and raised five sons. David worked most of his life as a pipe fitter and plumber, working at Keyes Fibre and Statler Tissue. After retirement he drove truck for most of the farms in Clinton, where he was known for his “Entertainment Value”. Dad would ride the around “Horn” visiting the local farms spreading his humor and knowledge. As a young man he played Town Team basketball, baseball and softball. David, along with Chris Neilson, were the first PAL football coaches in Clinton. They also coached Junior High basketball. Dad was a avid fisherman and hunter, who passed his love of sports to his sons and grandchildren. He loved going “Up Country” usually the Moosehead region either fishing, snowmobiling or both. Dad always claimed his truck would only head North. Dad and Mom were founding members of the Town & Country Snowmobile Club. David helped with the construction and did the plumbing for the clubhouse. Together they worked very hard to build a great club. Mom and Dad spent many weekends and weeks camping with family. They had special affection for Sherwood Forest in Pemiquid and the China Crowd. They went to Prince Edward Island many times. Oui Oui Pierre and Gracie. David was a 50 year Mason with the Seabasticook Lodge. He belonged to the Clinton Jaycees and was active in their events such as Minstrel Shows and Donkey Ball. Dad was a Weblos Scout Master and cooked breakfast at the Clinton Fair for many years. One of Dad’s passions was horse, pony and ox pulling. David was a member of the Maine Draft Horse & Ox Association. He served several years on the Maine Pull Events Commission. David was preceded in death by his wife Sandra; sons Eric and Stacy; his father Robert, mother Eleanor and stepfather Roy Kingsley; and brothers Robert and Ernie. He was preceded also by his in-laws Henrietta and Roger Witham. David is survived by his sons David Jr. and wife Melissa, Barry, Mark and wife Cheryl, Kelly and daughter Debbie Marquis; his grandchildren Joshua Woods, Trevor Woods and wife Billie Jo, Chris Massey, Allison Hull and husband Tyler, Jenna Woods and fiance Brendon Hayworth, Dayna Woods, Emma Woods, Jaylin Woods, Hayley Woods, Emily Woods, Matthew Woods, Ashley White and partner Nick Pence, Isaac Boulanger and wife Sarah; great-grandchildren William Woods, Colby Woods, Lucas Hull, Bradley Hayworth, Jacoby Woods, Javier Figueroa, Aubrey White, Garrett White, Beaureguard Boulanger and Colette Boulanger. The Woods Family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Mt. Saint Joseph and Beacon Hospice. Our father received excellent care during his residency. We also acknowledge the great folks at Lovejoy Health Center who looked after Dad for a long time. Our family would like to THANK all those who reached out to us in one form or another. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. A private burial service will be held for the family at Evergreen Lawn Rest Cemetery.Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan ME 04976.

We respectfully ask if you feel like making a donation to honor David it can be made to:

Pine Tree Camp 114 Pine Tree Camp Rd.Rome, ME 04963

