WATERVILLE – Elizabeth L. Smith Morrison, 69, passed away peacefully on Sept. 14, 2020 at Mount St. Joseph’s in Waterville with family by her side. Elizabeth was born in Brighton, Mass. on August 30, 1951, the daughter of Rita L. Hufnagle Smith Wardner and Cunningham F. Smith Jr. Elizabeth was a devoted single mother to her four children. She worked for many years with Nashua Corp. in Nashua, N.H. She also worked for the state of New Hampshire. She then moved to Maine and worked for St. Joseph’s Hospital until she retired. Elizabeth loved gardening, crafting and sewing, and going to yard sales with her two longtime friends Estelle and Bibi. Elizabeth was predeceased by her mother, Rita L. Hufnagle Smith Wardner, her father, Cunningham F. Smith Jr.; and her brother, James F. Smith. Elizabeth is survived by her son Barry J. Morrison and his wife Sandra Morrison, her son David J. Morrison and his wife Brandi L. Morrison, her son Charles A. Morrison and his wife Maria F. Morrison, her daughter Amy B. Squires; her brother C. Foster Smith III, her brother Daniel T. Smith and his wife Cathy Smith, her brother Kenneth J. Smith and his wife Kathi Smith; as well as five grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and long-time special friends, Estelle Hudon, Bibi Justason, and Tom Edan.Per Elizabeth’s request there will be no services. The family would like to thank Mount St. Joseph’s Nursing Care and Beacon Hospice for the support and care they gave.An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com Arrangements are by Lawry Brothers Funeral & Cremation Care, 107 Main St., Fairfield.

