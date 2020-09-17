BENTON – Janice (Tuttle) Kent, 81, passed away Sept. 12, 2020 at Sussman House in Rockport. She was born Jan. 7, 1939 in Athens, the daughter of Fred Lester and Susan Madeline (Wyman) Tuttle.She graduated from Skowhegan Area High School in 1956. On June 18, 1956 she married Edward M. Kent Jr. They were married for 42 years. She was a member of the Benton Grange for 50 years and enjoyed playing slots, gardening, spending time at camp with family and friends and spending time with her dog, Shadow.Janice is survived by daughters, Joanne Woodworth and husband Roland of Benton, Mary Colson and husband Michael of Benton, son, Bryant Kent and wife Laura of Benton; grandchildren, Ben, Thomas, Devin, and Katelyn Kent, Christina and Allison Colson, Jason and Joshua Woodworth; great- grandchildren, Elliot, Jania, Andrew, Alice, Lydia, Owen, Fiona, Eddie, Liam and Irene; and like-a-son, brother-in-law, Eugene Kent and partner Jen. She was predeceased by her husband, Edward Kent Jr. and son, Stephen Kent.The family would like to thank the Sussman House and their entire staff for their excellent care and support of our mother and grandmother.A graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976. In lieu of flowers,friends wishing may make donations in Janice’s memory to a charity of their choice

Guest Book