AUGUSTA – On Friday Sept. 11, 2020, Joseph Addison Linscott III, loving father of three children, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, passed away peacefully at home with family members by his side. He was 86.Joe was born in Farmington, 1933, the eldest of two sons to parents Joseph Addison Linscott II and Thais Harding Linscott. Growing up in Farmington and attending Farmington High School 1947-1951, he excelled in high school athletics, lettering in varsity baseball, basketball and football. An outstanding first baseman, he made the varsity baseball team as a freshman while starting most games and as a sophomore was a guard on the 1948 State Champion Class M basketball team.An avid camper and outdoorsman throughout his lifetime, Joe spent his youth fishing and hunting and paddling the back woods of Maine with his beloved father “Add” and brother Bill. This passion was ultimately shared with his children who inherited a similar devotion to the outdoors.Two years after graduating from FHS, Joe volunteered for and joined the Army to serve his country during the Korean War conflict. He attained the rank of Corporal before being honorably discharged in 1955. He remained on reserve duty until 1961. It was a brief tenure but one he was always exceedingly proud of. His education ultimately continued at the University of Maine, Orono via the GI Bill benefit program culminating with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Forestry, 1961.In 1951 Joe met the love of his life Betty Leigh while she was a student at UMF. The two of them would marry Nov. 19, 1955 and raised three children, Ann, Joseph IV and Thomas. They would remain married for 62 years until Betty’s passing in 2017. In 1988 Betty was diagnosed with syringomyelia, a rare debilitating neurological disease. Joe lovingly dedicated his life to her care, especially in her last years when she became wheelchair-bound. Joe had a lifelong love of history, reading, current events and a constant quest for knowledge. In retirement, he and Betty traveled to every U.S state (except Hawaii) and every Canadian province. His devotion in attending his children and grandchildren’s pursuits was exemplary, whether it be athletic events, piano recitals, dance recitals and any and all school events. Fly-fishing and duck hunting were always treasured activities and golfing became a favorite pastime as well.Joe’s professional career was spent with the Maine Dept. of Transportation, Right of Way Division from 1961 – 1991. One of his proudest and most instrumental accomplishments during his tenure was his role in removing all billboards along State of Maine highways.Joe’s interest and passion for giving back to the Augusta community commenced in the early 1970s when he started coaching Little League baseball. Joe would go on to coach Babe Ruth baseball, Jr. Football, Pee Wee basketball and conclude as an assistant coach in American Legion Baseball. Joe received many accolades during his career; Augusta East Little League All-Star Manager, Augusta East Little League president and league director, Augusta Babe Ruth league director and president, 1975 Maine Little League Manager of the Year, 1994 Dick Maguire Award for Athletics and Community Service, 1998 Maine Baseball Hall of Fame Inductee where his brother Bill had been previously inducted, 2011 Maine Sports Legends Hall of Honors, 2012 Calumet Club Outstanding Citizens Award, and 2020 Maine Babe Ruth Baseball Hall of Fame Inductee.One of his proudest accomplishments began in 1974 when he became a founding member of the nonprofit entity, Capital Area Recreation Association (CARA). For nearly 4 decades Joe was a tireless advocate for CARA, volunteering countless hours of his time. He served in nearly every role imaginable for CARA culminating as its President from 1985 ? 1994. His time and devotion to CARA was rewarded by his peers in naming the Little League field “Joseph Linscott Field”, in his honor. Joe was preceded in death by his wife Betty, his mother Thais, his father Joseph Addison Linscott II, and his brother Willard. He is survived by his three children: daughter Ann Stiman and her husband Ralph, son Joseph IV and his wife Karen, and son Thomas and his wife Susan; five grandchildren, Matthew Stiman, Meaghan Stiman and her husband Elyas Bakhtiari, Andrew Stiman, Jordan Linscott, and Joanna Linscott; and two great-grandchildren, Kamran and Kian Bakhtiari. Other surviving family members are his sister-in-law Diane Linscott; two nephews, Walt and Jonathan Linscott; and several cousins.Joe’s family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Teena Savage, Joe’s 24-hour caregiver in the last four months of his life. The extaordinary care she provided allowed Joe to live in the comfort of his home and gave him the best quality of life possible. Also thank you to the kind, caring, compassionate staff of MaineGeneral Homecare and Hospice. A memorial service will be planned in the spring 2021.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to: Capital Area Recreation Association P.O.Box 5275 Augusta, ME 04332-5275

Guest Book