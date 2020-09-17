BIDDEFORD – Lisa Lindsay died suddenly in Biddeford on August 30, 2020 from cardiovascular disease.

Lisa was born on August 13, 1963 in Bangor. She was the oldest of five children born to Gerald S. and Brenda Towle Lindsay. Lisa spent most of her life in the Augusta area, graduating from Cony High School.

Soon after graduating high school, she married her high school sweetheart, Steven Haskell. They began their life in the Augusta area where two of their children were born, Cole and Erin. Two additional children, Isaac and Liam, were born while the family resided in Marinette, Wis. Lisa loved her four children with all her heart.

Lisa began her career at Bath Iron Works and accepted into the BIW Marine Hull/Outfit Design Program. She completed the apprentice program and was a registered First Class Marine/Outfit Designer. She also became a qualified journey worker Marine Hull/Outfit Designer. Lisa continued to work for BIW using the Computer Assisted Design Equipment for many years. She then accepted a position from Marinette Marine in Wisconsin until her health deteriorated and she was forced to retire.

After retirement, she returned to Maine to live near her family and the ocean that she loved.

She created many paintings using all of the mediums. Lisa also purchased and operated an antique manually-operated sock making and yarn spinning wheel. She enjoyed gardening and looked forward each year to attending the MOFGA agricultural and craft fair in Unity. Loving all kinds of animals, she was very fond of cats and while in Wisconsin, she volunteered at the local no-kill shelter as a foster parent.

Lisa is survived by her four children, Cole and his significant other Heather, Erin, Isaac and Liam, all of Wisconsin. She is also survived by her parents of Old Orchard Beach; a sister Dawn Lindsay and life partner Thomas Burke of Old Orchard Beach, brothers Scott Lindsay and wife Cathy and their two children Brooke and Brent of Georgetown, Jon Lindsay and his children Kordell, Grace, Ella, Kaye, Faith and Abigale all of Grantham, NH and Wade Lindsay and wife Jennifer and their two children Madelyn and Maura of Scarborough. Surviving are Uncle Wayne Lindsay and wife Pauline of Corinna; and her grandmother Eva Mae Lindsay, who will be 103 on Sept. 25 of Farmington.

Services will be scheduled at the convenience of the family.

Donations may be made to the no-kill shelter

of your choice

Guest Book