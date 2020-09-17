PITTSFIELD – Richard ‘Dickie” W. Davis, Sr., 71, died peacefully on Sept. 15, 2020, in Waterville.

He was born on August 19, 1949, in Shawmut, the son of Beverly Crommett and Richard Perry. He worked for Litman Hatchery in Winslow for 20 years and then did carpentry with his brother and friends.

Dickie enjoyed going to yard sales, watching pony pulls at the fair, and decorating for holidays. He absolutely loved watching Chris play football at MCI. He was a huge Elvis fan too.

He is survived by his children, Richard Davis Jr, Nicole Davis and companion Chuck Deviller, Samantha Bickford and companion Matt Narcin, and Christopher “Buddy” Davis; grandchildren, Kaylehb, Mitchel, Yvette, and Loretta; siblings, Timothy Elkins, Bonnie Clifford, and Johnette Bowers and husband Layne; and special friend, Kevin Greenwood.

He was predeceased by his parents; his loving wife of 15 years, Yvette; brother John Crommett, sister Holly Bellrose; and special granddaughter, Lennix Deviller.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m, Sunday, Sept. 20 at the Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home, Pittsfield. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, Sept. 21, at the Village Cemetery, Peltoma Avenue, Pittsfield, with Rev. Matt Bagley officiating. A celebration of life will be held at the old Palmyra school gym in the town hall. All are welcome.

