At least two versions of the facts are battling for the hearts and minds of our country. This reminds me of our friends Kit and Christoph, back in our student days (the ’50s). He was a refugee from East Germany and had married a local girl, from Columbus, Ohio. As Christoph was preparing for the Lutheran ministry, he was sent to a church in a German-speaking settlement, on the prairies of Canada.
Before long he realized that his Lutherans were living in a world of their own: for them, the Second World War was still being fought, and they assumed Hitler’s Germany would win. We never did hear whether Christoph managed to bring them around to reality post-1945, or if so, how.
Today, many of us Americans are as lost as those remote German emigre prairie farmers were in 1957. To save our country and our sanity, we’ve got to put Kellyanne Conway’s “alternate facts” behind us, and accept the ones that apply in the rest of the world.
Charles Ferguson
East Vassalboro
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Maine Authors
OFF RADAR: ‘Dancing at the Colony’
-
Letters to the Editor
Maine police should be congratulated
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: Sept. 17
-
Letters to the Editor
Put ‘alternate facts’ far behind us
-
Letters to the Editor
AuCoin represents best of Hallowell
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.