EDMUNDS — A 19-year-old driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Edmunds, state police said.
Meghan McPhail of Whiting died from injuries she suffered in the crash Wednesday evening on Route 1, troopers said.
The crash is under investigation and state police say speed, alcohol and fatigue are possible factors in the crash. McPhail was not wearing a seat belt, investigators said.
