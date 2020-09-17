A teenager from Whiting was killed in this crash on Route 1 on Wednesday night. Photo courtesy Maine State Police

EDMUNDS — A 19-year-old driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Edmunds, state police said.

Meghan McPhail of Whiting died from injuries she suffered in the crash Wednesday evening on Route 1, troopers said.

The crash is under investigation and state police say speed, alcohol and fatigue are possible factors in the crash. McPhail was not wearing a seat belt, investigators said.

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
whiting maine

Kennebec Journal & Morning Sentinel news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles