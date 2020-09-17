The first time that I met Bruce White, he said that I should let him know if the Waterville Elementary Schools Parent Teacher Association ever needed help. A few weeks later, I asked if he wanted to call numbers at a (pre-pandemic) PTA Bingo Night. Bruce showed up and called Bingo numbers the whole night, which was the first of multiple PTA events that Bruce has participated in.
The first time that Bruce offered to help out, I wasn’t sure if he meant it. But since then, I have learned that Bruce means what he says and follows through. I appreciate everything that Bruce has done for the PTA and the city of Waterville. I think that Bruce cares about people and he is there when you need him. Vote for Bruce!
Luke Brooks-Shesler
Waterville
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Maine Authors
OFF RADAR: ‘Dancing at the Colony’
-
Letters to the Editor
Maine police should be congratulated
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: Sept. 17
-
Letters to the Editor
Put ‘alternate facts’ far behind us
-
Letters to the Editor
AuCoin represents best of Hallowell
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.