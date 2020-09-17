The first time that I met Bruce White, he said that I should let him know if the Waterville Elementary Schools Parent Teacher Association ever needed help. A few weeks later, I asked if he wanted to call numbers at a (pre-pandemic) PTA Bingo Night. Bruce showed up and called Bingo numbers the whole night, which was the first of multiple PTA events that Bruce has participated in.

The first time that Bruce offered to help out, I wasn’t sure if he meant it. But since then, I have learned that Bruce means what he says and follows through. I appreciate everything that Bruce has done for the PTA and the city of Waterville. I think that Bruce cares about people and he is there when you need him. Vote for Bruce!

Luke Brooks-Shesler

Waterville

