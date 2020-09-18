Job Corps will offer virtual information sessions at 11 a.m. Wednesday Sept. 23, and at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30.
Follow the link at Google Hangout: meet.google.com/dqb-arzd-nhj, according to a news release from Jeff Sneddon, Outreach and Admissions Counselor, Penobscot Job Corps in Augusta.
Job Corps is a free federally funded academic and career training program for anyone 16-24 years old that meets the eligibility criteria.
Job Corps offers hands-on career training, academic education, housing, meals and job placement.
To make a reservation or for more information, contact Sneddon at 207-621-2350 or [email protected].
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Community
‘You Be the Light’ to conclude Walk Around Wiscasset season
-
J.P. Devine
J.P. Devine Movie Review: ‘The Art Dealer’
-
Community
Augusta Job Corps to offer virtual information sessions Sept. 23 and 30
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Constance “Connie” Regina (Benedix) Gallant
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Arlene M. LaChance