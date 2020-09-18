Job Corps will offer virtual information sessions at 11 a.m. Wednesday Sept. 23, and at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30.

Follow the link at Google Hangout: meet.google.com/dqb-arzd-nhj, according to a news release from Jeff Sneddon, Outreach and Admissions Counselor, Penobscot Job Corps in Augusta.

Job Corps is a free federally funded academic and career training program for anyone 16-24 years old that meets the eligibility criteria.

Job Corps offers hands-on career training, academic education, housing, meals and job placement.

To make a reservation or for more information, contact Sneddon at 207-621-2350 or [email protected].

