I attended Chip Curry’s campaign announcement on a blustery day in Belfast on March 7. It was freezing cold outside, but the energy in the room was running high with his spirited, genuine platform.
Curry talked specifically about meeting the needs of our education system and working families, two issues close to my heart. I’ve been an educator for over 20 years, and in this COVID world we need strong, passionate, motivated leaders like Chip more than ever.
Students and families are going to need all the support and stability we can give as a community, and I firmly believe Chip is the voice we need in Legislature to help guide the process.
Cheryl Morin
Belfast
