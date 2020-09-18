Sen. Scott Cyrway served Maine well for six years, proving himself worthy of our trust and our support of his re-election to the Senate.
Previous to serving in the Senate, Scott had a strong interest in law enforcement and enjoyed instructing young students in the Drug Abuse Resistance Education program. A school principal interrupted Scott’s class one day to tell him that an enraged father with a loaded rifle was headed to the school to retrieve his 7-year-old son and threatening to shoot anyone who got in his way. Deputy Cyrway immediately headed toward the school entrance while contacting other law-enforcement agencies.
Thanks to his quick thinking and fast-acting response, police apprehended the father outside the school, which may not have happened in time if Scott had not been present in the building that morning.
Sen. Cyrway will protect all Maine citizens with that same passion.
Judy Icenogle
Winslow
