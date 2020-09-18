I am sick of the out-of-state, dark-money negative political ads being run by Sara Gideon‘s supporters. My favorite radio station hardly has time to play two songs between them. They grossly misrepresent facts and pollute our airwaves.
I plan to register my protest by voting for Susan Collins and hope others will join me.
Roger Sproul
Augusta
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Editorials
Our View: Congress should make a deal on COVID relief
-
Opinion
William Cohen: Seasoned, trustworthy Susan Collins deserves re-election to U.S. Senate
-
Letters to the Editor
Golden stands out in November election
-
Letters to the Editor
Parking, not park, needed for Hallowell
-
Letters to the Editor
Turner truly invested in city of Augusta
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.