I am sick of the out-of-state, dark-money negative political ads being run by Sara Gideon‘s supporters. My favorite radio station hardly has time to play two songs between them. They grossly misrepresent facts and pollute our airwaves.

I plan to register my protest by voting for Susan Collins and hope others will join me.

Roger Sproul
Augusta

