Rep. Jared Golden stands out in this election for a lot of reasons. He’s followed in the footsteps of many veterans who dedicated themselves to work for our country. As a first-term congressman, he’s done an amazing amount of work. He’s sought to expand access to affordable health care, cover pre-existing conditions, and lower prescription drug costs. In addition, he’s worked to protect Social Security and Medicare.
He supported Maine’s labor force, including lobsterman, ship workers and loggers, and worked to save the postal service and protect the environment. He’s helped veterans and military widows.
He promoted democracy by co-sponsoring comprehensive election reform and anti-corruption legislation that would increase ethics rules, decrease dark money in politics, expand voting rights, and limit partisan gerrymandering. He wants Congress to work together, a theme that has been missing there. He’s the kind of representative we need to vote for in November.
Sylvia Ingerson
Farmington
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Editorials
Our View: Congress should make a deal on COVID relief
-
Opinion
William Cohen: Seasoned, trustworthy Susan Collins deserves re-election to U.S. Senate
-
Letters to the Editor
Golden stands out in November election
-
Letters to the Editor
Parking, not park, needed for Hallowell
-
Letters to the Editor
Turner truly invested in city of Augusta
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.