I consider it an honor and privilege of serving my neighborhood in Ward 4 for Waterville City Council as” your voice with an empathetic ear,” and total non-partisanship.
I’ve served as chairman in 2019, and I’m involved in six major city committees that assist our city in various directions and expertise.
No one takes this servitude more seriously as I walk my neighborhood often and respond to all correspondence from my constituents.
I am for essential taxpayer relief, productive and strong public and private education, economic revitalization and a stout small business advocate.
I love our vibrant community that is on the cusp of a major economic renaissance. I’m involved on several important committees that are helping make that a reality.
My constituents are the CEOs of my candidacy. Please support my re-election to Ward 4 city council .
Sydney Mayhew
Waterville
