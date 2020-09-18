I consider it an honor and privilege of serving my neighborhood in Ward 4 for Waterville City Council as” your voice with an empathetic ear,” and total non-partisanship.

I’ve served as chairman in 2019, and I’m involved in six major city committees that assist our city in various directions and expertise.

No one takes this servitude more seriously as I walk my neighborhood often and respond to all correspondence from my constituents.

I am for essential taxpayer relief, productive and strong public and private education, economic revitalization and a stout small business advocate.

I love our vibrant community that is on the cusp of a major economic renaissance. I’m involved on several important committees that are helping make that a reality.

My constituents are the CEOs of my candidacy. Please support my re-election to Ward 4 city council .

Sydney Mayhew

Waterville

