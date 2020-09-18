AUGUSTA – Arlene M. LaChance, 92, died Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 at MaineGeneral Rehabilitation and Nursing Care Center at Gray Birch following a long illness. She was born in Litchfield on Sept. 6, 1928, a daughter of the late Fred and Yvonne (Lebel) Danforth.Mrs. LaChance was a graduate of Cony High School and was a communicant of St. Michael Parish.She had been employed at Depositors Trust for 20 years.Mrs. LaChance was predeceased by her husband of 69 years, J. Leo LaChance; a son, Robert David LaChance; a grandson, Seth M. LaChance; a brother, Lawrence Danforth and a sister, Diane Danforth.She is survived by a son, Donald Leo LaChance and his wife Ruth of Hallowell, a daughter-in-law, Claudia LaChance of Augusta; a brother, Raymond Danforth of San Antonino, Texas, three sisters, Lillian Petrie of Portland, Madeleine Dodge of Newcastle and Rita Marcoux of Lewiston; five grandchildren, Lindsay LaChance, Robert “RJ” LaChance, Kelly LaChance, Lisa Lessard and Lori LaChance; as well as a great- grandchild; a great-great-grandchild; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.Adhering to CDC guidelines of personal distancing, wearing of masks and 50 or fewer people at a time, relatives and friends may visit from 9-10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 24, at Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, Western Ave., Augusta. Burial and committal prayers will follow in the new Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Mt. Vernon Rd., Augusta.Condolences, photos and memories may be shared at http://www.plummerfh.com.Those who desire may make donations in Arlene’s memory to:Hallowell Food BankHallowell, ME 04347

