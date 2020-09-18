ANSON – Dwain H. Libby passed away on Sept. 14, 2020 with his family by his side. Dwain was born on April 1, 1968 to Helen Kinney (Moore) and Howard Libby. Dwain lived up to his April fool’s birthday with his smart-ass style and sense of humor. Anyone who knew Dwain knew that he lived his life with no regrets, he lived full throttle and would tell you to mind your business (only with a different choice of words) if you told him to slow down.Dwain’s biggest accomplishment came in the form of love when his son Levi was born, and twins Duncan and Seth followed years later. Dwain had a passion for working in the woods and did so with his partner in crime Vincent Briggs. Dwain is survived by his mother Helen, and William Moore; his whole heart, his son Levi Libby and girlfriend Savannah, twin sons, Duncan and Seth Libby; grandchildren, Evelynn Gould and Emmitt Libby, and Savannah’s daughter Alyiah; his brother Kevin and Mary Libby, sister Kelly Clark and fiancé Gene Cartwright, sister Monica and Garland Nile, brother Tim and June Libby, and brother Scott and Jill Moore; along with many nieces and nephews. Dwain was predeceased by his father Howard Libby; brothers Billy Moore and Howard Libby Jr. ; and a special aunt, Phyllis Kinney.There will be no funeral service, but a Celebration of Life will be held at the Moore residence 302 West Mills Rd. Anson, ME 04911 on Sept. 27, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.

