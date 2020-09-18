WINSLOW – Elsie “Joyce” Miller Lee peacefully passed away Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, following a brief illness. She was born on June 29, 1939, in Canaan, the daughter of Willard “Joe” Miller and Francis (Keezer) Miller.Joyce graduated from Clinton High School in 1957, before marrying Wayne Lee Sr. in 1958. They divorced in later years and remained friends. Joyce worked many years at Ski-Land Woolen Mill in Clinton. After the mill closed, she went back to school, graduating at the top of her CNA class. Joyce worked at Lakewood Manor Nursing Home for 26 years as a CNA and in her later years as a Medication Technician. Joyce loved to read, to garden, and oh how she loved to dance. Joyce is predeceased by her parents, brother, Ronald Miller, and sister, Donna Nelson.Joyce will be sadly missed by her children, Wayne A. Lee, Jr. and wife Wendy of China and hischildren, Jeremy Lee and wife Marie, Dustin Lee, and Desiree Mosher and husband Zeb; Timothy Lee, Sr. and wife Mary of Winslow and his children, Tasha Lee Passmore and husband Nathan, Timothy Lee, Jr. (T.J.) and wife Kelly; Randy Lee, Sr. of Clinton, his children Shannon Nichols, Randy Lee, Jr., Brandy Nichols Lee and Tiffany Glidden; Melody Fitzpatrick and husband Andrew of Clinton and her children Amanda Pearl and husband Ralph and Alisa Fitzpatrick, as well as many great-grandchildren. She is survived by a brother, Willard (Jim) Miller and wife Susan and a special niece, Sharon Nelson. She will also miss her special friends Lorita Hicks, Candy Weymouth, Morton Steeves, Linda York and Joyce Dickey.Joyce was baptized by Pastor Bob in Clinton and truly enjoyed his sermons. She also enjoyed the Clinton Senior’s Group that she was a part of for many years.The family would like to extend a heartfelt “Thank You” to the nursing staff at Glenridge Nursing facility in Augusta for taking such good care of our mom during her final days.A service will be held Monday, Sept. 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Clinton Baptist Church with a burial at Fairview Cemetery in Canaan directly to follow.An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.comArrangements are by Lawry Brothers Funeral & Cremation Care, 107 Main St., Fairfield.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to:St. Jude’s Children Hospital, an organization Joyce contributed to for several years

Guest Book