JEFFERSON – Harriet L. George, 84, of Somerville Road, died unexpectedly Sept. 12, 2020 at her home. She was born in Mercer on Sept. 13, 1935, the daughter of William Calvin McFadzen and Mary G. (Lord) McFadzen.

She attended the University of Maine at Augusta and received her Bachelor’s degree from the University of Maine at Farmington.

Prior to her retirement, she was employed as a Special Education teacher by the City of Augusta School System for many years.

Mrs. George was a proud member of the Benevolent & Protective Order of Elks Lodge #964 of Augusta; Alumni of U.M.A. and U.M.F.

She did volunteer work at the Elks Club, American Legion, Calumet Club, and the Fraternal Order of Eagles.

She enjoyed nature, birds, the ocean, caring for her yard and gardens, relaxing and reading poetry. She loved to travel, socialize, dance, golf and play with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Mrs. George was predeceased by her parents, a brother Delmont and two sisters, Gertrude and Arlene.

She is survived by two sisters, Marilyn Pomerleau and Evelyn Landers; daughter Nancee M. Simpson and her husband Kevin of Rumford, son Richard E. George and his wife Karen of Glastonbury, Conn.; five grandchildren, Richard N. George and his wife Michelle of Lisbon Falls, Elijah Vogel of Florida, Richard E. George II of Manchester, Conn., Robert George of Rocky Hill, Conn. and Matthew George of Enfield, Conn.; four great-grandchildren, Camryn George, Tristan George, Rylee Vogel, Laylee Vogel and Calcifer Vogel; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins; and her dear friend Curt.

There are no visiting hours planned. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the care of Plummer Funeral Home, 983 Ridge Road, Windsor, ME. Condolences, photos and stories may be shared at http://www.plummerfh.com.

