PITTSTON – Paul Thomas Pease, 56, died at his home unexpectedly on Sept. 13, 2020. Born in Skowhegan on Nov. 27, 1963, he was the son of the late Norman Pease and Sally Turner.He spent his early years living in North New Portland, moving to Pittston as a teenager, graduating from Gardiner Area High School. He spent his life working in various fields. He was a talented auto body technician and painter, small engines mechanic, and equipment operator.He was an avid outdoorsman who loved fishing, camping and hunting. He was known for his green thumb and for being a collector of many things. He saw a purpose and use for everything and could make whatever you needed out of what he had just “laying around”. He is survived by his loving wife Cyrena Pease; stepmother Deana; devoted lifelong friend Harold Dyer; three children, sons Zachary and his fiancé Kelly, Joshua and his wife Andrea, and daughter Katelyn; five grandchildren, Brayden, Sophie, Faith, Audrie, and Aria; ten brothers and sisters, Dan, Tim, Bob, Tom, Celina, Gordon, Lorri, Anton, Lester, and Gary; and many cousins, nieces and nephews; and many close friends. He was predeceased by his brother Chris.A private celebration of life event will be held in his honor.Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner, Maine. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website: http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.In lieu of flowers,please make a memorial donation to:Maine Youth Fish and Game to help pass on the joys that he held near to his heart. Maine’s Youth Fish & Game P.O. Box 337 Stillwater, ME 04489http://maineyouthfishandgame.org

