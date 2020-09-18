I just hear another business plans to move out of Hallowell’s downtown over the parking situation, one I had never expected. Parking has been a serious problem for over 50 years for downtown Hallowell. But thanks to the moving of the Dummer House and obtaining the parking lot next to Berry and Berry Florist, we were blessed with parking we have needed for all those many years.

The downtown renovation and COVID-19 created many empty storefronts in Hallowell, up to 15 and counting. But this new plan to take downtown parking for a pocket park has caused at least two more businesses to throw in the towel. We also have at least three business owners at the retirement stage who most likely will just close their doors if they can’t sell their business.

Empty storefronts, limited parking and a City Council not supporting business certainly will not fill empty storefronts and will cause businesses to be sold. That adds up to 20 vacant storefronts. This is extremely bad for any downtown looking to project an image of growth and prosperity.

We already have 12 parks and recreational areas in our 7-square-mile city. Do we really need another park that negatively impacts desperately needed parking? Not to mention moving a handicapped van parking spot farther away from the sidewalk, making it harder for the disabled to reach businesses.

The efficient use of space must also be considered. The pocket park will generally be limited to only six months of the year, daylight hours, and only good weather. Parking will be available 24/7 and 365 days per year.

While a nice idea by well-intentioned people, the pocket park has not been a 50-year-old problem begging for a solution.

Larry Davis

Hallowell

