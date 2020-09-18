City officials formally introduced Portland’s newest park on Friday.

Tentatively named Park at Amethyst, the city’s 67th public park is located on the eastern waterfront between Ocean Gateway and the Fore Points Marina. The 1.5-acre parcel will provide direct access to fishing, community boating, trails and seating. It also has space where residents, visitors and workers can gather for events, food and programs.

The site was formerly used for the St. Lawrence and Atlantic Railroad’s transAtlantic grain operations, a lay-down area for Bath Iron Works and more recently as parking. Sail Maine continues to operate its sailing school on the site, which has been improved with features to better absorb stormwater runoff while providing wildlife habitat. The roughly $175,000 project was done by Seabreeze Property Services.

