Adam Turner, a candidate for House District 86, is a native central Mainer who has purchased the historic St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Augusta and is truly invested in its preservation and in our city.

Adam is an incredibly thoughtful individual who studies a topic and thoroughly understands all sides of an issue before making a decision. This is the kind of approach we need from our state representatives. His current work renovating and renting multiple properties to people from all walks of life give him a unique perspective and an understanding of the issues facing us all.

He is particularly passionate about climate change and the potential opportunities that the renewable energy and product industries can bring to Maine.

I will be casting my vote for Adam and I urge you to do the same. For more info: www.adamturnerformaine.com.

Amanda Taylor

Augusta

