Walk Around Wiscasset organizers invite strollers to help light up the village. “You be the Light” will be the theme of the evening with participants carrying — or wearing – lights. Only two days after the Autumnal Equinox, the final Walk Around Wiscasset will take place from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24. 

“Accessorize!” is the fashion theme of the final Walk Around Wiscasset from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24. Photo by Bob Bond

“Accessorize!” is the final fashion theme for the Walk Around season.

Participants are reminded to wear masks, keep a safe distance, and avoid congregating; but do wave vigorously to friends and strangers alike.

The Walk Around Wiscasset replaced the Wiscasset Art Walk because of coronavirus concerns. To see highlights from this summer, visit wiscassetartwalk.org.

For Wiscasset Art Walk information, email Lucia Droby at [email protected].

