Each summer, the Kennebec Estuary Land Trust holds educational programs out on the clam-flats at Reid State Park in Georgetown. The land trust’s goal is to teach the ins and outs of clamming to future generations. Unfortunately, because of the pandemic, the land trust was not able to carry on with these programs this summer.

In an effort to adapt to the times, land trust members worked with volunteers Jeff and Rosalind Benton and Maine Shellfish Warden Jon Hentz to deliver a virtual clamming experience for all to enjoy and re-watch freely.

The video highlights a variety of subjects, as Hentz first demonstrates how to dig for clams. The educational experience also features KELT program coordinator Ruth Indrick as she walks the viewer through a clam dissection, water testing procedures, and the invasive green crab.

Past videos, lectures, and other virtual content can be found online in land trust’s Virtual Learning Library at kennebecestuary.org.

The Kennebec Estuary Land Trust is a membership supported organization dedicated to protecting the land, water and wildlife of the Kennebec Estuary. It maintains 12 preserves for public enjoyment and has protected 3,900-plus acres of land since founding in 1989. To view land trust’s 2019 Annual Report, visit kennebecestuary.org/2019-annual-report.

For more information, visit kennebecestuary.org or call 207-442-8400.

