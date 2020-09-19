DOVER-FOXCROFT – Earl A. Chase passed away peacefully on Sept. 18, 2020. He was affectionately known by all as “Uncle Earl”. He was born in Augusta on Oct. 18, 1919 and was the son of Earl and Emma Chase.He attended Augusta schools. As a teenager during the Great Depression he worked on his grandfather’s farm to help his family survive those difficult years. He then went to work at Hazzard Shoe until he enlisted in the US Army Air Forces on Feb. 2, 1942. He rose to the rank of sergeant and served as a machine gun instructor in the air force’s gunnery school. He shipped out to the Pacific theater with the Headquarters Squadron Far East Asiatic Service Command. He proudly served in the Philippines, New Guinea and Okinawa. He was on Okinawa preparing for the invasion of Japan when the atomic bomb ending World War II was dropped on Hiroshima. He said that the celebration that followed was the biggest and wildest he had ever seen. He was truly a member of the greatest generation!After the war he came home and married the love of his life, Christine Lahaye, the daughter of Bruno and Philomene Lahaye. Earl then went to work in Augusta at the Hudson (later Statler) Paper mill for 40 years. He retired in 1985.He was a member of the American Legion Post 2 in Augusta and the V.F.W. Pine Tree Post 887. Christine died in 2005 after 59 years of marriage. Earl lived to be 100 years old and even then he took absolutely no prescription medication whatsoever which always amazed his doctors and the staff at the Hibbard Assisted Living Facility where he spent the last eight years of his long life. Earl loved watching the Red Sox, Celtics and Patriots. He always loved to tell stories about the “old day’s”. He and Christine had a camp on Long Pond in Belgrade which was the family summer weekend social center for many years.Earl was a member of St Michael’s Parish and served many years there as an usher when it was then called St Mary’s. He and Christine had no children but they had many nieces and nephews including Ray Pepin and Diane Pepin Lugar who looked after him and of whom he often spoke of as his “children”.His wish was for no public viewing or funeral service. Burial will be in Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Augusta.Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta, Maine.Condolences, stories and photos may be shared at http://www.plummerfh.com. In lieu of flowers, donations be made to: St Michael’s School 56 Sewall St. Augusta, ME 04330

Guest Book