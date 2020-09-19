AUGUSTA – Barbara Ann Williams, 76, of Augusta, passed away on Sept. 15, 2020. She was born in Boston, Mass. on Feb. 12, 1944.

Barbara was a 1961 graduate of Hingham High School, and completed some college courses at University of Maine, Augusta.

She loved to travel. Her favorite place to go was Jamaica. She also enjoyed gardening, birdwatching, and was an avid reader. She was a loving mother, and was always concerned for, and cared about her children.

Barbara worked as a staff education and training specialist for the State of Maine.

She was predeceased by parents Joseph and Cecilia (Wilson) Dennehy; and a sister, Caroline Dennehy.

Barbara leaves behind her husband of 37 years, Patten Williams; three children, Ralph, Paul and Tina; two sisters, Connie and Kathy; and her two grandchildren, Corey and Amy.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Donations may be made in Barbara’s memory to:

Kennebec Valley

Humane Society

10 Pethaven Ln.

Augusta, ME 04330

