WATERVILLE – Carrie Louise (Bouchard) Sawyer, 77, passed away Sept. 14, 2020 at Mount Saint Joseph Nursing Home in Waterville. She was born April 10, 1943 in Lincoln, the daughter of Joseph William and Alma (Duprey) Bouchard.

She graduated from Clinton High School in 1961. She was employed at Huhtamki in Waterville for over 30 years before her retirement. She enjoyed traveling, scrapbooking and spending her winters at her home in Zephyr Hills, Fla.

Carrie is survived by her son, Kevin Sawyer and wife Robin of Scarborough, daughter Tena Harris and husband Luke of Fairfield; grandchildren, Joshua Harris and wife Morgan of Fairfield, Paige Kombakis and husband Peter of Portland, Kaley Sawyer of Portland; great-grandchildren, Rowan, Clara and Ava Harris, and Georgia Kombakis; two sisters, Belinda Stoughton and husband John of Clinton, Amanda Raymond and husband Arthur of Zephyr Hills, Fla., Dale Bouchard of Clinton; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Everett Sawyer; siblings, Linda Bouchard, Alton Bouchard, and Irving Bouchard.

A private family graveside service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers,

friends wishing may make donations in Carrie’s memory to:

American Heart

Association

Maine Affiliate

51 US Route 1 Suite M

Scarborough, ME 04074

