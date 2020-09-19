PITTSFIELD – Donald Neville, Sr., 83, died Sept. 15, 2020 at his Main Street residence. He was born April 5, 1937 in Arlington, Mass., a son of William and Lillian (Vidito) Neville.He enjoyed his farm and cows. He and his wife were active Red Cross volunteers and also ran a halfway house for teens. He was a member of the Maine Farm Bureau. Donald was an avid hunter, fisherman and outdoorsman, especially camping. He is survived by a son, Donald “Donnie” and wife Sandra Neville, Jr. of Pittsfield, three daughters, Babette Neville of Worcester, Mass., Yvette Lavin of Mexico, and Michelle Gardiner of Rockland; four grandchildren, Benjamin, Samantha, and Jacob Bouliter, and Crystal Kilgore. He was predeceased by his wife, Eloise. Cremation arrangements are by Crosby & Neal, Newport. Those who wish may leave written condolences at http://www.CrosbyNeal.com

Guest Book