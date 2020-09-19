RANDOLPH – Lori Mae Mathews, 49, of Randolph, was granted her angel wings on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 from unexpected medical complications. She was born Oct. 8, 1970 in Augusta, daughter of Henry Charles Crocker, Sr. and Brenda Lee (White) Crocker.

She graduated from Gardiner High School in 1988, and KVCC in Fairfield with a degree as a Licensed Practical Nurse in 1989. She was employed as an LPN at MaineGeneral in Augusta and also as a medical transcriptionist.

Lori always had a sweet smile on her face. She will be missed greatly as a mother, daughter, sister, aunt, niece, cousin and friend.

She was predeceased by her father, Henry.

She is survived by her two amazing sons, Gabe Mathews and Michael Mathews, both of Randolph; mother, Brenda of Farmingdale; four siblings, Lisa Fessenden and husband Joe of Chelsea, Lynn Caron and fiancé́ Jack Downs of Randolph, Heidi Millett and husband Ken of Wilton, Henry Crocker, Jr. of Farmingdale; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. She also always remained close to her son’s father Steve Mathews of Randolph, and his family

No service will be held at this time. A celebration of Lori’s life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner, Maine. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website: http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

