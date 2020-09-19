VASSALBORO – Naomi June (Cramp) Clark, 91, passed away at home (310 Dunham Road, Vassalboro), on Sept. 18, 2020, in the presence of family.Naomi was born in Medway, Maine, June 20, 1929. Naomi was the last of 12 children born to William J. and Alfra L. (York) Cramp.She was educated in the Medway, schools; after the death of her mother (1943) she moved to Oakland. In 1945, Naomi met and married Kenneth L. Clark, settled in Waterville, where three children were born to them.Naomi is survived by her children, Kenneth L. Clark Jr. (wife Nancy) of Athens, Presley J. Sasuclark of Winslow, and Barbara J. Pierce of Vassalboro. The surviving grandchildren are Michael (Jennifer), Christopher (JoAnn), Garth (McKinley), Duane (Colette), Danielle, Alexandru, and Miruna; great-grandchildren, Lyn-ann, Courtney, David, Hannah, Lilian, Emily, Ben, Lucas, Elijah, and Vivian; great-great grandchildren, Brockton, Eleigh, Addysan, David Jr., Liam; and several nieces and nephews.There will be a graveside service at Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 163 Mt. Vernon Rd., Augusta on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at 10 a.m.An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.comArrangements are by Wheeler Funeral Home & Cremation Care, 26 Church St., Oakland.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice

Guest Book