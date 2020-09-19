SKOWHEGAN ? Phyllis Juanita Boynton, 96, passed away Sept. 10, 2020, with loving family members by her side.

She was gentle. An intentional and sincere gentleness that calmed your heart and eased your worry while with her. She was kind. A “law of kindness” manifested in her actions and words, profound enough to build up your sense of self-worth just from being with her. Behind the sparkle in her blue eyes, a keen mind. Frugal with her words and toward herself, but generous to everyone else. Appreciative and acutely thankful for it all: each green spout, (great) grandchild, visitor, fair weather day, soft rain shower for the garden, warm fire for the winter night, ride to the Kingdom Hall. Her full life determinedly unpretentious, but richly satisfying, filled as it was with faith, family and farm.

A loyal, loving and exemplary wife for 73 years, partnered in a joyful marriage to True Boynton that inspired others to better their own. Like the capable and virtuous wife of Proverbs, her husband trusted her with all of his heart, and she rewarded him with good all the days of his life.

Ever prepared for hard work, determined to be productive, yet unceasingly compassionate. Plants and children thrived with her attention. Daffodils, irises, day lilies, and bleeding hearts all blossomed. Her garden produced quarts upon quarts each season of tomatoes, raspberries, potatoes, beans, cucumbers, spinach. Her donuts legendary enough to merit mention even here. All used to sustain her family, and then to share with others.

Her children that had moved away eventually moved back closer to the farm. Drawn to her. Those that never left, drew still closer. All visited more often, adored and praised her. Maybe money and space had been tight at times, raising six children in the small house on River Road. After all these years though, the tight togetherness of the family validated every sacrifice.

She worshiped God as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses for over 47 years, her faithful presence and example cherished by the congregation. Safe now in God’s memory, she is resting for a bit, until back in the garden again with True. This time in the paradise the Bible promises, family just around the corner, soon stopping by to visit.

Services for Phyllis will be held on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at 5 p.m. via Zoom Video with the ID # 2074748535 and Password 112423. Her grandson Yale Boynton, an ordained minister, will preside.

Phyllis Boynton was born Nov. 24, 1923, in Framingham, Mass., and is predeceased by her mother and father Katherine and Clinton Doak, her brother Cecil Doak, her sisters Kay Mahan, Doris Colon, Margaret Ames, Claudine Wright and Iona Lemmons, her husband Raymond True Boynton, her daughters Katherine Bragg, Roberta Conant, and son Henry Boynton.

She is survived by her daughters, Dea Beauford, Norma Boynton, and son William Boynton; sister-in-law Phyllis Chamberlain.

She is also survived by 16 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; and 15 great-great-grandchildren.

Her God Jehovah will remember her as faithful and loyal and reflect on her life and say: “well done.”

We will miss her every day until we see her and True together again!

