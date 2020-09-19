Listeners can tune in and hear Fr. James Nadeau, pastor of Christ the King Parish (Notre Dame de Lourdes Church, Skowhegan; St. Peter Church, Bingham; and St. Sebastian Church, Madison) offer narration on a unique retreat that Christ gave on the subject of spiritual warfare to Sister Faustina in 1938, according to a news release from Dave Guthro, communications director, Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland.

The series, “St. Faustina’s 25 Secrets of Spiritual Warfare,” is airing on Relevant Radio during The Drew Mariani Show each day at approximately 3:45 p.m. The series will run for five weeks, Monday through Friday, with repeat presentations on the weekends.

According to the release, the Lord Jesus himself directed this young Polish Sister of Mercy on a three-day retreat. Sister Faustina painstakingly recorded Christ’s instruction in her diary that is a mystical manual on prayer and Divine Mercy.

Relevant Radio is available in Maine on 106.7 FM in Portland/Lewiston, 105.7 FM in Springvale/Sanford, 97.5 FM in Fort Kent, 90.3 FM in Bangor, 89.7 FM in Bath/Brunswick, 89.5 FM in Augusta, and 1390 AM in northern Maine.

In addition, listeners can tune in online at relevantradio.com/listen or by downloading the Relevant Radio app on their smartphones.

