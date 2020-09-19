BELFAST — Waterfall Arts will host the fourth annual Chalk Walk from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, along the Harborwalk.

Those who attend can stroll through Heritage Park to watch artists create a temporary gallery of masterpieces that will only last until the next rain. More than a dozen local and out-of-state artists — professionals and novices alike — have reserved square “canvases” along the Harborwalk pavement. Waterfall Arts is supplying chalks, knee pads, and plenty of drinking water. In years past, artists have shared uplifting messages, improvised intricate drawings, interpreted famous master paintings, and created optical illusions, according to a news release from Waterfall Arts.

Chalk will be available for passersby to join the fun in a community drawing area. Masks will be worn and distance will be kept.

Pre-drawn 4-foot by 4-foot squares will be reserved for artists registered in advance — first come, first served. Waterfall Arts will supply chalk, rags, knee pads, and drinking water.

For more information, or to register for a square, email Bridget Matros at [email protected] or visit waterfallarts.org.

