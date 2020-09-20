FAIRFIELD — A house at 17 Grant Lane in Fairfield was destroyed by fire Saturday evening.
Capt. Jeff Aucoin of the Fairfield Fire Department said no one was injured in the blaze, which was still being investigated Sunday.
He said the fire’s cause was not considered suspicious.
Firefighters from Fairfield and Benton responded to the fire at about 5:25 p.m. and did not leave until 10:30 p.m., according to Aucoin.
Firefighters and other rescue workers from Waterville, Winslow, Clinton, Oakland, Albion, Skowhegan and Madison also responded.
