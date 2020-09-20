Another Labor Day has passed and our thoughts turn to fall. Yes, the election, but this day is about old memories and new beginnings. Something the election can’t be counted on to provide, no matter how much we wish it to be.

The fall did provide time to share a day afield with my grandchildren. A short ride down the turnpike, listening to satellite radio of the oldies. Songs I used to dance too at the high school “Friday Night Hop” and discos. Songs of the 1950s to the even better ’60s and ’70s.

Boy, wouldn’t I like to have a partner and step out of the car and do the jitterbug at the next turn out. Oh well, unsafe today, so I motored on, picked up my grandkids and off to the Bean’s clay range for some expert beginner shotgun training in anticipation of the upcoming bird season.

We had a good day and the kids learned new shooting skills that may carry them towards a lifelong hobby. I learned it the old-time way, being ever thankful for my dad teaching me at the local gravel pit and back field. Now I take pleasure for having the opportunity to serve as a grandparent, exposing these newbies to some old skills.

It was a fulfilling feeling, being able to share an experience I had many years ago, a feeling of elation when that bird falls on the first shot, the feeling of success after trudging through the woods, on a mostly fool’s errand but having been able to bring a wily grouse to ground. I was glad to pass that emotion on to a new generation.

If I could only get them to appreciate some good “0ldies.”

Dana Sturtevant

Augusta

