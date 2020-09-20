I am writing to express my support for Kalie Hess in her bid to represent the people of Augusta, China, Oakland, Sidney and Vassalboro in the Maine Senate.
Kalie’s educational and professional background is largely in public health and one of her key issues is, unsurprisingly, ensuring access to affordable health care.
But her professional and volunteer career has also branched into workforce development, the environment and street safety for bicyclists and pedestrians, and those issues form key planks in her platform as well.
Kalie has also impressed me with her intellect and listening ability. Even on Facebook, her replies let people know that she understands their concerns and will give them thoughtful attention, whether it be one of her main issues or not. So whatever your issues are, you will have a thoughtful listener in Kalie.
Kevin Lamoreau
Augusta
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Columns
J.P. Devine Podcast: Western wildfire moves like a battalion of demons
-
Food & Dining
Un-fair! We miss fair fare
-
Food & Dining
Dine Out: The restaurant industry is forever changed, for worse and for better
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: Sept. 20
-
Letters to the Editor
Trump’s attitude toward military is repulsive
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.