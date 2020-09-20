I am writing to express my support for Kalie Hess in her bid to represent the people of Augusta, China, Oakland, Sidney and Vassalboro in the Maine Senate.

Kalie’s educational and professional background is largely in public health and one of her key issues is, unsurprisingly, ensuring access to affordable health care.

But her professional and volunteer career has also branched into workforce development, the environment and street safety for bicyclists and pedestrians, and those issues form key planks in her platform as well.

Kalie has also impressed me with her intellect and listening ability. Even on Facebook, her replies let people know that she understands their concerns and will give them thoughtful attention, whether it be one of her main issues or not. So whatever your issues are, you will have a thoughtful listener in Kalie.

Kevin Lamoreau

Augusta

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »