Jan Collins’ integrity, wisdom and quiet friendliness drew my attention when we met while teaching at Gardiner Area High School. She listens carefully, solves problems and has experience in health, criminal justice and education, with thorough research in state finance reform and renewable energy. Indeed, her life habit is facing problems and learning all she can, while putting new solutions into action. She’s the best candidate to represent us in these challenging times.

Her opponent has voted against expanded broadband services, conserving Land for Maine’s Future, and minimum wage. Collins favors infrastructure updates, conservation, alternative energy planning, and helping Maine workers.

Whereas her opponent voted in support of tax cuts for the wealthiest Mainers and decreasing the money returned to towns (which increased local tax burdens), she supports more equitable tax rates and state-county-town responsibilities.

Jan’s website is collins.mainecandidate.com.

Cheryl Herr-Rains

Vienna

