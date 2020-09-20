I will vote for Chloe Maxmin for Senate District 13 because Chloe listens and has a proven track record of concern, compassion and action.

Born and raised in Nobleboro, she knows the issues that really affect us. Chloe realizes that people in rural areas have deep concerns about their future, their livelihood, their land and their lifestyle. She has the personal passion and determination to problem solve with them and make a difference.

Chloe speaks from the heart as a young person born into a world already engulfed toxic conditions — both environmental and political. She is deeply dedicated to meeting the challenges.

Chloe is an experienced, effective leader with energy, ability, and a civil, cooperative attitude. With these attributes, she is able to draw people together and work toward mutual goals. We’re fortunate that she came back home to serve us in the place where her roots go deep.

Charlotte Henderson

Washington

