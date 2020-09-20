NEW YORK — Kyle Wright allowed only one hit in the best start of his big league career, pitching into the seventh inning to lead the Atlanta Braves past the New York Mets 7-0 on Sunday.

Ronald Acuña Jr. homered off Rick Porcello to break a scoreless tie in the sixth and finished with four RBI. Travis d’Arnaud added a two-run double for his latest clutch hit against his former team.

Looking for its third straight NL East title, Atlanta began the day with a 2 1/2-game lead over Miami.

Wright went 6 1/3 innings and combined with three relievers on a three-hitter.

MARLINS, NATIONALS SPLIT: Kurt Suzuki homered and doubled to bounce back from a game-ending strikeout in the opener, and Washington earned a doubleheader split at Miami with a 15-0 win.

In the opener, Marlins reliever Brandon Kintzler struck out Suzuki with the bases loaded to preserve a 2-1 win.

The split kept Miami a half-game ahead of Philadelphia for second place in the NL East.

BLUE JAYS 6, PHILLIES 3: Teoscar Hernandez hit a two-run homer and Taijuan Walker tossed six sharp innings to help visiting Toronto snap a six-game losing streak.

PADRES 7, MARINERS 4: San Diego is returning to the playoffs for the first time in 14 years after a three-run rally in the 11th inning that included a go-ahead double by newcomer Mitch Moreland.

BREWERS 5, ROYALS 3: Daniel Vogelbach belted a pair of homers and drove in all five runs as Milwaukee completed a three-game sweep of visiting Kansas City.

The Brewers improved to 26-26 with their fourth consecutive win and reached the .500 mark for the first time since they were 11-11.

REDS 7, WHITE SOX 3: Mike Moustakas hit a two-run single as Cincinnati scored five times in the fourth inning on just one hit, taking advantage of wild pitching by visiting Chicago.

Aristides Aquino hit a two-run homer as the surging Reds stayed in contention for a playoff spot, beating the AL Central leaders for their seventh win in eight games.

ORIOLES 2, RAYS 1: John Means struck out a career-high 12 in a pitching duel with Tampa Bay lefty Ryan Yarbrough, and host Baltimore stalled the Rays’ push toward the AL East title.

Means (2-3) allowed three hits and a run in 5 2/3 innings. The left-hander tied a team record with seven consecutive strikeouts, matching the mark set by Sammy Stewart in 1978.

INDIANS 7, TIGERS 4: Carlos Carrasco allowed one hit in seven scoreless innings, and Jose Ramirez homered twice to lift Cleveland to a victory at Detroit.

ASTROS 3, DIAMONDBACKS 2: George Springer homered twice, including an inside-the-park shot, to lead Houston to a win at home.

Carlos Correa drove in the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning.

ROCKIES 6, DODGERS 3: Antonio Senzatela pitched efficiently into the seventh inning as Colorado delayed visiting Los Angeles from clinching its eighth straight NL West title.

CARDINALS 2, PIRATES 1: Yadier Molina hit a two-run homer and Jack Flaherty struck out 11 as St. Louis won at Pittsburgh.

RANGERS 7, ANGELS 2: Kyle Cody earned his first major league win and visiting Texas hit a season-high five home runs.

GIANTS 14, ATHLETICS 2: Brandon Crawford hit a grand slam, Chadwick Tromp and Darin Ruf added two-run homers, and visiting San Francisco prevented Oakland from clinching the AL West title.

