AUGUSTA – Gordon F. Doughty, 87, of West Gardiner went home to be with the Lord on Sept. 14, 2020. He was born August 18, 1933 in Yarmouth, the son of Irving Doughty Sr. and Viola (Pearl) Doughty. On June 24, 1961, he married the love of his life, Madeline Phillis.

Gordon held many jobs in his lifetime, the most recent was at the Kennebec Journal where he retired from.

He was a member of the Winter Street Baptist Church for many years.

He enjoyed playing solitaire and watching game shows. He had a love for animals, especially cats and dogs, and he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.

He was such a sweet man, extremely kindhearted and he always put others needs before his own. He had a great sense of humor; he was always trying to make people laugh.

We will miss seeing his sweet smile, bear hugs and surprise visits. Until we meet again, we love you with all our hearts.

He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Madeline Doughty, of West Gardiner; two daughters, Debbie Doughty, of Tucker, Ga., and Jackie Hyde and her husband, Steve, of West Gardiner; one brother, Irving Doughty, and two sisters, Betty Stevens and Sylvia Preston; four grandchildren, Sarah Hyde, Samantha Garland, Jerica Hyde, and Diamond Doughty; four great-grandchildren, Lucas, Isaiah, Riley, and Maya.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26, at Winter Street Baptist Church, 32 Winter St., Gardiner, and interment at Cherry Hill Cemetery in West Gardiner will follow.

Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website: http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, please donate in Gordon’s honor to

Kennebec Valley Humane Society,

10 Pethaven Lane,

Augusta, ME 04330.

Guest Book